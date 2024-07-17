© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana Public Radio wildfire news
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

July 17 Fire Update: Miller Peak Fire grows, progress on Horse Gulch Fire

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published July 17, 2024 at 10:16 AM MDT
A map depicting the burn area of the Miller Peak Fire as of the morning of July 17.
InciWeb
A map depicting the burn area of the Miller Peak Fire as of the morning of July 17.

Miller Peak Fire — 8 miles southeast of Missoula

The Miller Peak Fire grew to 1,760 acres as of Wednesday morning, according to fire managers. More than 160 personnel are working the blaze, including six engines, three helicopters and four hand crews.

The fire is burning in difficult terrain on the Lolo National Forest. No structures or lives have been lost to the fire, managers reported. An evacuation warning remains in place for the following area:

  • 14380 Upper Miller Creek Road to the junction of the West Fork Schwartz Creek Road
  • The junction of the West Fork Schwartz Creek Road to 7018 West Fork Schwartz Creek Road
A map depicting areas currently under an evacuation warning due to the Miller Peak Fire.
InciWeb
A map depicting areas currently under an evacuation warning due to the Miller Peak Fire.

Residents under an evacuation warning should be prepared to evacuate if fire conditions change.

A map depicting the burn area of the Horse Gulch Fire as of the morning of July 17.
InciWeb
A map depicting the burn area of the Horse Gulch Fire as of the morning of July 17.

Horse Gulch Fire — 5 miles south of York

Fire managers made additional progress containing the Horse Gulch Fire as of Wednesday morning. The fire is burning on the Lewis and Clark National Forest and grew to 14,250 acres. Containment reached 23%

More than 600 personnel are responding to the blaze. Managers reported success suppressing portions of the west, south and east flanks of the fire. They report no structures or lives have been lost.

All previously evacuated orders are now evacuation warnings. Residents can return to their property and should be prepared to evacuate if fire conditions change.
Tags
Montana News wildfireMiller Peak FireHorse Gulch Fire
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information