Grants will fund to-go summer lunches for kids

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published June 14, 2024 at 7:23 AM MDT

National nonprofit No Kid Hungry is giving $75,000 to local organizations that can deliver meals to kids. The nonprofit’s Montana manager, Brianna Guerrero, says new federal regulations now allow families to take summer meals to-go

“Some of these schools have kids coming from 40, 50 miles away in really rural areas,” Guerrero said. There’s no way those kids could come Monday through Friday, sit down and eat and then go home,” Guerrero said.

Eight Montana schools and nonprofits received grants to feed kids this summer. Grants range from $5,000 to $15,000. Districts in Helena, Polson, Power, Somers, Stanford and Troy are among the recipients, as are nonprofits based in Butte and the Flathead Valley.

Another summer food assistance program has been delayed.

State health officials say they couldn’t find a vendor in time. State education agency spokesperson Brian O’Leary told MTPR the program isn’t likely to start until late summer or fall. He said the program is on track to be administered without delays next summer.

To find an active summer meal site near you, text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 304-304.
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
