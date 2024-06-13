© 2024 MTPR
The novel coronavirus.
Coronavirus
The latest news about the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 in Montana.

Survey shows jump in vaccine skepticism during the COVID pandemic

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published June 13, 2024 at 6:14 PM MDT

A national survey finds that the pandemic has had lingering effects on both confidence in vaccines and staffing woes at public health departments.

The National Association of City and County Health Officials' annual survey found 82% of respondents said vaccine hesitancy remains a problem, even as the COVID pandemic fades from public consciousness.

Vaccine skepticism jumped nearly 60% during the pandemic, according to the survey. Health departments are reporting that hesitancy is also growing among health care providers.

Health officials list boosting trust in vaccines among adults and parents as a top priority.

The survey also found that local health departments continue to struggle with staffing. Several Montana public health workers quit during the pandemic because of harassment and threats.
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
