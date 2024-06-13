Survey shows jump in vaccine skepticism during the COVID pandemic

A national survey finds that the pandemic has had lingering effects on both confidence in vaccines and staffing woes at public health departments.

The National Association of City and County Health Officials' annual survey found 82% of respondents said vaccine hesitancy remains a problem, even as the COVID pandemic fades from public consciousness.

Vaccine skepticism jumped nearly 60% during the pandemic, according to the survey. Health departments are reporting that hesitancy is also growing among health care providers.

Health officials list boosting trust in vaccines among adults and parents as a top priority.

The survey also found that local health departments continue to struggle with staffing. Several Montana public health workers quit during the pandemic because of harassment and threats.