© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes join challenge of Montana's TikTok ban

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published May 8, 2024 at 8:34 AM MDT

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes say Montana’s TikTok ban, if implemented, would overstep tribal sovereignty. The tribes filed a brief this week to join the legal battle over the ban.

The Salish and Kootenai Tribes side with opponents of the TikTok ban as the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals considers the 2023 law.

A federal district court last fall threw out a ban, saying it would violate free speech rights, as well as the federal supremacy clause of the Constitution.

The tribes say it would violate the nation’s right to issue its own rules and regulations on the Flathead Reservation.

The brief also said that social media plays an outsized role in disseminating official information from tribal governments. That’s because many people lack high-speed internet at home and largely rely on their phones.

A new federal law will ban the social media app if its China-based parent company doesn’t sell the app within a year. TikTok is suing the U.S. over that law.
Tags
Montana News Confederated Salish and Kootenai TribesTikTokU.S. Ninth Circuit Court of AppealsFlathead ReservationConstitution
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information