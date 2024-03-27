© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We're working to fix a technical issue causing problems with our broadcasts. We'll have it resolved as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Water bill assistance program is running out of funding

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published March 27, 2024 at 5:52 PM MDT

A pandemic-era program that helped low-income people keep up with their water and sewer bills is running out of funding.

This comes as a federal report shows rural and tribal households have long struggled to keep their taps on.

Congress’ water utility assistance program supported over 8,000 Montana households and ran out of money last year. A separate pool of water assistance funding for tribes is close to running dry, too.

A federal report found tribal families are more likely to be in debt to their water utilities and owe more money. It also found that rural households experience higher disconnection rates for non-payment.

Patricia Courchane with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes said the water-assistance program was a lifeline for those families, but adds that it’s also helped households on well water.

“You have bacteria or something like that in your water and you aren’t able to drink it, you can get a bottled water system put into your home through this program,” Courchane said.

Courchane said the tribes have about a quarter of the roughly $600,000 they received left. She said families could struggle to afford clean drinking water once that funding runs out.
Tags
Montana News Patricia CourchaneLow Income Household Water Assistance Program water
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information