Grizzlies from Montana could help recovery efforts in Washington

It’s been nearly 30 years since a grizzly bear has been seen in the Cascades, but the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Thursday its preferred option for returning grizzlies to the range.

For the next 10 to 15 years, officials are proposing to capture three to seven bears per year from other ecosystems to release into the Cascades. The service said it will only relocate young conflict-free bears and has identified populations around Glacier and Yellowstone National Parks as possible sources.

In its environmental impact statement, the service said those ecosystems are home to large populations that rely on similar food sources to what grizzlies would encounter in the Cascades.

Federal officials said they will only capture bears for relocation in areas where local entities managing grizzlies agree to give them up.

The Fish and Wildlife Service said it expects to issue a final decision within 30 days.