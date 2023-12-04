State officials urge residents to check their applesauce for lead contamination

Montana’s health department is urging residents to check their pantries for applesauce and apple pureé products that may be contaminated with lead.

The FDA recalled the items after more than 50 reports of possible poisoning. The affected items are WanaBana-brand apple cinnamon fruit pureé pouches and Schnucks and Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches.

The state health department said 19 Dollar Tree stores and online retailers sold the recalled products in Montana.

Symptoms of lead poisoning may include headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and a change in activity level.

The department advises people who believe their child may have consumed the affected fruit pouches to talk to their healthcare provider about getting a blood test.