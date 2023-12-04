© 2023 MTPR
State officials urge residents to check their applesauce for lead contamination

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published December 4, 2023 at 4:34 PM MST
An image provided by the Food and Drug Administration shows the three recalled products: WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouches, Schnucks cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack and Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches.
Food and Drug Administration
An image provided by the Food and Drug Administration shows the three recalled products: WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouches, Schnucks cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack and Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches.

Montana’s health department is urging residents to check their pantries for applesauce and apple pureé products that may be contaminated with lead.

The FDA recalled the items after more than 50 reports of possible poisoning. The affected items are WanaBana-brand apple cinnamon fruit pureé pouches and Schnucks and Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches.

The state health department said 19 Dollar Tree stores and online retailers sold the recalled products in Montana.

Symptoms of lead poisoning may include headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and a change in activity level.

The department advises people who believe their child may have consumed the affected fruit pouches to talk to their healthcare provider about getting a blood test.
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

