Zinke, Rosendale vote against bipartisan government funding bill

Both Montana’s Republican Representatives in the U.S. House this week opposed a funding bill to avert a partial government shutdown. Despite their opposition, the chamber ultimately passed the stopgap bill with wide bipartisan support.

Following Tuesday’s 336 to 95 vote, Eastern District Rep. Matt Rosendale turned to social media to note the United States faces over $33 trillion of debt and its credit has been downgraded. Rosendale said the continuing resolution changes nothing. "Instead, it subjects the American people to two more months of Joe Biden’s policies and Nancy Pelosi’s budget.”

Western District Rep. Ryan Zinke posted on X, formerly known as twitter, “No spending cuts? No policy changes? No CR.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled his budget proposal last weekend. It extends government funding for some agencies and programs until January 19, while continuing funding for others until early February. That unusual two-tiered approach drew support from Democrats. Partnering with Democrats and accusations of not fighting hard enough for political concessions proved a political death blow to Johnson’s predecessor, Kevin McCarthy.

The House adjourned Wednesday after a group of conservatives defeated some routine measures, a move viewed by some as retaliation against the new Speaker. The stopgap funding measure cleared the U.S. Senate and was signed by President Biden Thursday.