Flathead National Forest opens public comment for salvage project near Olney

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published October 17, 2023 at 5:33 AM MDT
Map of the East Fork Salvage Project area on the Tally Lake Ranger District northwest of Whitefish, MT.
U.S. Forest Service
Map of the East Fork Salvage Project area

The Flathead National Forest is asking for public comment on the East Fork Salvage Project. The project near Olney is within the nearly 1,100 acres burned by the East Fork Fire this summer.

The project would allow for logging on 250 acres within the burn area to salvage fire-killed trees that would otherwise decay. It would also include a half a mile of temporary road construction.

The U.S. Forest Service said the project is necessary to improve tree diversity, mitigate wildfire fuel and support future timber production.

Comments are due by Nov. 3.

Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
