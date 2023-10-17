Flathead National Forest opens public comment for salvage project near Olney

The Flathead National Forest is asking for public comment on the East Fork Salvage Project. The project near Olney is within the nearly 1,100 acres burned by the East Fork Fire this summer.

The project would allow for logging on 250 acres within the burn area to salvage fire-killed trees that would otherwise decay. It would also include a half a mile of temporary road construction.

The U.S. Forest Service said the project is necessary to improve tree diversity, mitigate wildfire fuel and support future timber production.

Comments are due by Nov. 3.