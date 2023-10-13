© 2023 MTPR
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

PSC member Randy Pinocci arrested on felony witness tampering charges

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published October 13, 2023 at 4:38 PM MDT
STEVEN WINSLOW
/
Montana Public Service Commission

A member of Montana’s Public Service Commission was arrested for a second time in two months Friday.

The Cascade County sheriff’s department arrested commissioner Randy Pinocci on two felony charges of witness tampering.

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter laid out the charges during a press conference Friday. He said Pinocci’s arrest “isn’t a pleasant situation for anybody in our community.”

“Obviously, he’ll have his day in court,” Slaughter said. “These are allegations and he’ll have a right to defend himself in this matter. But, we just want to keep it consistent and uphold the law and the Constitution.”

Pinocci was first arrested in early September for failing to appear in court. Slaughter said Pinocci got into an altercation with one of his tenants over a security deposit in July. Both men were charged with disorderly conduct.

Friday’s arrest for witness tampering came after Pinocci allegedly sent a text message to a witness of the argument, asking that they recant their testimony in order to restore their working relationship.

Pinocci is a former Republican state lawmaker and currently serves on the Public Service Commission, which regulates monopoly utilities in Montana. Pinocci has represented a district that includes parts of Great Falls, Billings and most of eastern Montana since 2018.

Montana News Randall PinocciJesse SlaughterMontana Politics
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

