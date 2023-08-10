© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Wait times for calls about Medicaid in Montana draw the attention of federal regulators

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published August 10, 2023 at 7:23 PM MDT
The Public Service Commission announced today that Montana will use the 406 area code through at least 2031.
Stock photo

The federal agency that oversees Medicaid said it’s concerned with Montana’s ability to provide customers help over the phone due to long wait times and a high rate of dropped calls.

The average wait time for those seeking help through Montana’s Medicaid call center was 42 minutes during the month of May, which is 5 minutes longer than March and April according to previous data.

In a letter dated Aug. 9 and addressed to Montana Medicaid Director Mike Randol, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said it’s concerned Montana’s wait times may be hindering the ability of people to renew their benefits and could put the state out of line with federal requirements.

An annoyed woman sitting at a table holds her phone in front of her.
Montana is among the worst in hold times for calls about Medicaid enrollment
Montanans seeking help over the phone with Medicaid enrollment are waiting on hold longer than residents of almost any other state. That’s according to July data from the federal agency that oversees the program.

The agency sent the same message to 15 other states. It also urged the Montana health department to take action to reduce the number of people losing Medicaid for procedural reasons, like failing to turn in paperwork or meet the state’s deadlines.

The letter indicated the agency will follow up with Montana “in the near future on the changes you are making to address the issues we have identified.”

In an email, a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services spokesperson said states that don’t comply with federal rules could be required to pause terminations or reinstate coverage among other reprimands.

State health department spokesperson Jon Ebelt directed MTPR to a previous statement that outlined steps the department said it’s taking to reduce call wait times, including adjustments to staff training and hours. Ebelt said the department expects many people who did not turn in renewal paperwork did so because they knew they were no longer eligible for Medicaid.

Thousands of residents lose Medicaid as MT reevaluates eligibility
More than 15,000 Montanans lost Medicaid coverage in April and that number will continue to grow as the state continues to reevaluate program eligibility.

Tags
Montana News MedicaidCenters for Medicare and Medicaid ServicesMontana Department of Public Health and Human ServicesJon EbeltHealth careMontana Politics
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

Respond to a listener callout from Austin
See stories by Austin Amestoy
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information