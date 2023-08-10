Wait times for calls about Medicaid in Montana draw the attention of federal regulators

The federal agency that oversees Medicaid said it’s concerned with Montana’s ability to provide customers help over the phone due to long wait times and a high rate of dropped calls.

The average wait time for those seeking help through Montana’s Medicaid call center was 42 minutes during the month of May, which is 5 minutes longer than March and April according to previous data .

In a letter dated Aug. 9 and addressed to Montana Medicaid Director Mike Randol, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said it’s concerned Montana’s wait times may be hindering the ability of people to renew their benefits and could put the state out of line with federal requirements.

The agency sent the same message to 15 other states. It also urged the Montana health department to take action to reduce the number of people losing Medicaid for procedural reasons, like failing to turn in paperwork or meet the state’s deadlines.

The letter indicated the agency will follow up with Montana “in the near future on the changes you are making to address the issues we have identified.”

In an email, a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services spokesperson said states that don’t comply with federal rules could be required to pause terminations or reinstate coverage among other reprimands.

State health department spokesperson Jon Ebelt directed MTPR to a previous statement that outlined steps the department said it’s taking to reduce call wait times, including adjustments to staff training and hours. Ebelt said the department expects many people who did not turn in renewal paperwork did so because they knew they were no longer eligible for Medicaid.