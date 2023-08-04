Evacuations issued as Niarada Fire grows south of Elmo
Residents south of Highway 93 near Elmo are being told to evacuate due to a nearby wildfire. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation notice for residents along Highway 93 from Alexander Lane to Walking Horse Lane around 2 p.m. Friday.
Evacuations include:
Alexander Lane
Early Dawn Road
Spring Lane Road
Walking Horse Lane
Windward Heights Road
Wildhorse View
Buffalo Bridge Road
Saddle Drive
Island Butte Lane
Bridle Path
Ten Deuce Way
Cliffview Drive
Ricketts Road
The nearby Niarada Fire has grown to more than 14,000 acres and moved to the southeast Thursday night. Fire spokesperson Jeni Garcin says the Red Cross has set up a shelter at Polson High School and the Polson fairground is taking livestock.
A public meeting is scheduled at the Elmo community center 6 p.m. Friday. It will be streamed on the CSKT Fire Division Facebook page.