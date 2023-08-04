Evacuations issued as Niarada Fire grows south of Elmo

Residents south of Highway 93 near Elmo are being told to evacuate due to a nearby wildfire. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation notice for residents along Highway 93 from Alexander Lane to Walking Horse Lane around 2 p.m. Friday.

Evacuations include:

Alexander Lane

Early Dawn Road

Spring Lane Road

Walking Horse Lane

Windward Heights Road

Wildhorse View

Buffalo Bridge Road

Saddle Drive

Island Butte Lane

Bridle Path

Ten Deuce Way

Cliffview Drive

Ricketts Road

The nearby Niarada Fire has grown to more than 14,000 acres and moved to the southeast Thursday night. Fire spokesperson Jeni Garcin says the Red Cross has set up a shelter at Polson High School and the Polson fairground is taking livestock.

A public meeting is scheduled at the Elmo community center 6 p.m. Friday. It will be streamed on the CSKT Fire Division Facebook page.