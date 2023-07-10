Expanded law now requires drivers to slow down and move over for utility workers

Drivers now face fines and possible jail time for failing to move over for utility workers.

Drivers who fail to slow down and move over for utility and highway maintenance workers now face a fine under the expansion of an existing state law.

Montana law has long required motorists to slow down and pull over for police cars, fire trucks and ambulances.

The so-called “Move Over” law was expanded to include utility and highway maintenance workers, and took effect July 1.

Flathead Electric Cooperative journeyman lineman Michael Piper told lawmakers last winter that drivers routinely endanger the lives of his colleagues.

“It’s just becoming so commonplace to have vehicles see our trucks, see our strobes, see all the things we set up to try to keep us safe in our work zone and it doesn’t even turn on a brake light,” Piper said.

When motorists encounter utility and highway workers they’re required to slow down and move over when possible.

Penalties for violations include fines of up to $1,000, potential jail time or suspension of a person’s commercial drivers license.