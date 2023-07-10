© 2023 MTPR
Montana News

Expanded law now requires drivers to slow down and move over for utility workers

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published July 10, 2023 at 5:45 PM MDT

Drivers now face fines and possible jail time for failing to move over for utility workers.

Drivers who fail to slow down and move over for utility and highway maintenance workers now face a fine under the expansion of an existing state law.

Montana law has long required motorists to slow down and pull over for police cars, fire trucks and ambulances.

The so-called “Move Over” law was expanded to include utility and highway maintenance workers, and took effect July 1.

Flathead Electric Cooperative journeyman lineman Michael Piper told lawmakers last winter that drivers routinely endanger the lives of his colleagues.

“It’s just becoming so commonplace to have vehicles see our trucks, see our strobes, see all the things we set up to try to keep us safe in our work zone and it doesn’t even turn on a brake light,” Piper said.

When motorists encounter utility and highway workers they’re required to slow down and move over when possible.

Penalties for violations include fines of up to $1,000, potential jail time or suspension of a person’s commercial drivers license.

Montana News Flathead Electric Co-opMichael Piper"Move Over" laws
Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
