Montana News

Woman dies in Glacier National Park after falling into Avalanche Creek

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler
Published May 23, 2023 at 6:04 PM MDT
Glacier National Park sign at the park's St. Mary entrance.
Glacier National Park
A 28-year-old Kansas woman died in Glacier National Park Monday after falling into Avalanche Creek. It’s the first death in the park this year.

According to the park’s assistant spokeswoman, Brandy Burke, the woman walked off trail to a rocky overhang before falling into the river’s gorge.

Bystanders pulled the woman from the river and attempted CPR. First responders were called along with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office. However, the woman was pronounced dead.

Burke said the area where the woman fell is a place many visitors risk reaching. She also noted drowning is one of the most common causes of death in the park.

We do advise that when people are walking around on trails, and anywhere in the park, make sure you pay attention to where you’re walking and where your next step should be,” Burke said.

At least four people died visiting the park in 2022.

