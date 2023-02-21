© 2023 MTPR
CSKT chairman calls for state-tribal collaboration at the Capitol

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published February 21, 2023 at 7:37 AM MST
CSKT Chariman Tom McDonald.
CSKT
CSKT Chariman Tom McDonald.

The Chairman of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes joined Montana’s federal delegation at the Capitol to address the state’s Legislature and his goals for the future.

In his address to lawmakers on the House floor, CSKT Chairman Tom McDonald spoke about the importance of inclusivity, and responsible resource management, saying state-tribal partnerships are crucial to preserving what people love about Montana.

"With the great pressures of new residents and visitors coming to our landscape, we have great challenges to find solutions through dialogue, creativity and compromise to ensure the things we love about Montana are here and available and protected for future generations," McDonald said.

McDonald also addressed specific legislation pertaining to tribal issues, thanking Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy for bringing the Montana Indian Child Welfare Act, and Senator Susan Webber for her resolution to recognize the trauma of Indian boarding schools.

"By learning about and honoring others in our state, we increase our levels of awareness and compassion for our neighbors."

He also spoke about challenges tribes face, like the problem of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons in Montana, and praised Representatives Tyson Running Wolf and Lola Sheldon-Galloway for legislation they’ve brought to address this issue.

McDonald concluded his speech with a final call for collaboration

Tags
Montana News Montana LegislatureTom McDonaldConfederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes
Ellis Juhlin
See stories by Ellis Juhlin