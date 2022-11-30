© 2022 MTPR
Tester bill aims to bolster housing support for Native veterans

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published November 30, 2022 at 5:46 PM MST
Apartment complex. Stock photo.
iStock
/

Sen. Jon Tester Wednesday announced the introduction of a bill that aims to provide more support for homeless Native veterans.

The bill would carve out a portion of housing vouchers for use by Indigenous vets enrolled in the VA and tribal housing authorities. The housing vouchers are offered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and given to vets enrolled in VA case management services.

Native Americans serve in the military at higher rates compared to other racial groups, and studies indicate that Native veterans experience the highest rate of homelessness, according to the VA.

The bill would also require that both the VA and HUD consult with tribes to better offer resources to homeless vets and report to Congress on the issue every five years.

The current term of Congress is scheduled to end in the coming weeks.

Aaron Bolton
Aaron Bolton is Montana Public Radio's Flathead Valley reporter.
