Feds announce plans to reintroduce grizzlies to the Cascades

Federal agencies announced plans today to reintroduce grizzly bears into the northern Cascade Mountains in Washington that could come from northwest Montana.

There are no known grizzly populations currently living in the Cascades, which is part of the species’ historical range.

The U.S. Department of the Interior, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Park Service will open a 30-day public comment period starting Monday on the potential plan to reintroduce grizzly bears into the region.

The agencies say that there are several options, including releasing three to seven bears per year in the Northern Cascade Ecosystem to establish an initial population of 25 bears. The plan calls for bears to come from British Columbia or the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem in and around Glacier National Park.

A similar plan was withdrawn two years ago following opposition from farmers and ranchers.