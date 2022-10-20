© 2022 MTPR
Montana News

An armed student was arrested outside of a Missoula high school Thursday

Montana Public Radio | By Corin Cates-Carney
Published October 20, 2022 at 4:52 PM MDT

Missoula police say one person is in custody after a Sentinel High School student was detained with a weapon in their possession outside the high school Tuesday. According to a press release sent Thursday afternoon, a school resource officer learned the student was near the campus and armed with a weapon. The weapon the student carried was loaded, according to an email sent to parents by Missoula County Public Schools. Police say the student was detained and the weapon was removed without incident.

The student is underage and police say no further details will be released as the incident remains under investigation.

Sentinel High School, Missoula County Public Schools
Corin Cates-Carney
Corin Cates-Carney is the news director at Montana Public Radio. He joined MTPR in 2015 and is a graduate of the University of Montana School of Journalism.
See stories by Corin Cates-Carney