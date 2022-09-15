Daines backs national abortion ban bill

Montana’s junior senator is throwing his support behind a bill that would ban abortion nationwide at 15 weeks.

Republican Sen. Steve Daines is listed as one of two co-sponsors of South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s proposal to impose nationwide restrictions on abortion now that Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Daines is founder and chair of the Senate Pro-Life Caucus.

In a statement, Daines said he’s proud to support the bill to “stop painful late-term abortions after 15 weeks.” Widely accepted research shows a fetus is not able to experience pain until somewhere between 29 or 30 weeks .

The bill includes exceptions for the ban in cases of rape, incest and imminent health danger.

Montana Sen. Jon Tester said in a statement the proposal makes clear that Republicans “want to take away a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions” at the federal level, rather than leaving it up to individual states.

Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the bill.