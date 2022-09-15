Daines backs national abortion ban bill
Montana’s junior senator is throwing his support behind a bill that would ban abortion nationwide at 15 weeks.
Republican Sen. Steve Daines is listed as one of two co-sponsors of South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s proposal to impose nationwide restrictions on abortion now that Roe v. Wade is overturned.
Daines is founder and chair of the Senate Pro-Life Caucus.
In a statement, Daines said he’s proud to support the bill to “stop painful late-term abortions after 15 weeks.” Widely accepted research shows a fetus is not able to experience pain until somewhere between 29 or 30 weeks.
The bill includes exceptions for the ban in cases of rape, incest and imminent health danger.
Montana Sen. Jon Tester said in a statement the proposal makes clear that Republicans “want to take away a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions” at the federal level, rather than leaving it up to individual states.
Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the bill.