Montana News

Health officials confirm first monkeypox case in Montana

Published August 5, 2022 at 5:10 PM MDT
Chart: 'U.S. Monkeypox Case Trends Reported to CDC.' The chart shows fewer than 100 monkeypox cases at the beginning of July, then a steady increase in cases. Case numbers spiked to more than 800 on July 25th, then declined to just over 200 as of August 3.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
U.S. Monkeypox Case Trends Reported to CDC

State health officials Friday announced the first confirmed case of monkeypox in Montana. The case was found in Flathead County.

State health officials ran the test on Aug. 5. They say the test will be run again by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and local public health officials are working with the adult patient to identify anyone they had close contact with while they were infectious. The patient does not require hospitalization and is isolating at home.

Montana was one the last states to report a case of monkeypox. The CDC has reported over 7,000 cases nationwide and President Biden’s administration has declared a public health emergency due to the virus.

Symptoms of monkeypox can include fever, headache and a rash that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body. According to the CDC, monkeypox spreads primarily through direct contact with infected sores and bodily fluids.

According to the Montana state health department, monkeypox typically resolves itself without treatment, but can be treated with antiviral drugs. The state says it’s provisioning supplies if necessary. Nationwide, access to vaccines to prevent monkeypox infections has been limited.

