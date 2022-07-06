© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Montana Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news.

State redistricting officials are asking the public to help create district maps

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published July 6, 2022 at 7:03 PM MDT

The commission in charge of drawing Montana’s new political districts is asking the public for mapping suggestions.

The Districting and Apportionment Commission adopted a new map outlining the state’s congressional districts last winter and is now moving onto the state’s 150 legislative districts.

The five-member bipartisan board will meet in August and September to consider which map to advance. Those with proposals can draw districts using websites like Dave’s Redistricting and submit them to the commission.

Map criteria and information about future commission meetings can be found on the commission website. The deadline for proposals is July 15.

Tags

Montana News Montana PoliticsMontana Districting and Apportionment Commissionredistricting
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee is Montana Public Radio's Capitol reporter. She previously worked for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and covered the 2019 legislative session for the University of Montana's Legislative News Service.
See stories by Shaylee Ragar