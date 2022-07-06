Montana politics, elections and legislative news.
State redistricting officials are asking the public to help create district maps
The commission in charge of drawing Montana’s new political districts is asking the public for mapping suggestions.
The Districting and Apportionment Commission adopted a new map outlining the state’s congressional districts last winter and is now moving onto the state’s 150 legislative districts.
The five-member bipartisan board will meet in August and September to consider which map to advance. Those with proposals can draw districts using websites like Dave’s Redistricting and submit them to the commission.
Map criteria and information about future commission meetings can be found on the commission website. The deadline for proposals is July 15.