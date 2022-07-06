State redistricting officials are asking the public to help create district maps

The commission in charge of drawing Montana’s new political districts is asking the public for mapping suggestions.

The Districting and Apportionment Commission adopted a new map outlining the state’s congressional districts last winter and is now moving onto the state’s 150 legislative districts.

The five-member bipartisan board will meet in August and September to consider which map to advance. Those with proposals can draw districts using websites like Dave’s Redistricting and submit them to the commission.