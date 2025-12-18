© 2025 MTPR
A look back at MTPR's 60th year

Montana Public Radio | By Nicole Wolcott
Published December 18, 2025 at 3:36 PM MST
Montana Public Radio: 60 Years Together.

60 Years of Montana Voices

Montana Public Radio 60th anniversary birthday party at the Union Club in Missoula.
For 60 years, Montana Public Radio has grown alongside the people and places of this state. This anniversary year celebrated everything we continue to build together. Here are some of the moments that shaped our 60th year.

Brewery Tour Celebrating 60 Years Together

Map of Montana with 13 cities and towns visited during the brewery tour. The towns are marked by beer mug graphics. A collage of photos to the right show people in breweries talking and smiling at the camera.
60th Anniversary Brewery Tour stops.

Our 60th anniversary brewery tour took us across Montana to raise a glass with the listeners who make our work possible. At each stop, we were reminded that community happens where people gather—and that public radio thrives because you show up for it.

Music & Festivals

A collage shows photos of performers and crowds at the Montana Folk Festival in Butte.
Montana Folk Festival
A collage of images shows people at music festivals, with views of sweeping landscapes in the background.
Red Ants Pants Festival

From the Montana Folk Festival to Red Ants Pants and summer gatherings statewide, we joined neighbors celebrating the music, talent, and creative spirit that define our communities.

Land & Heritage

A collage shows images of people enjoying various community events.
Old Salt Festival

Montanans come together around our landscapes and traditions. We’ve shared conversations with ranchers, conservationists, growers, and families exploring what stewardship means for the next generation.

Service, Tradition and Celebration

Heart Butte Indian Days in Heart Butte, MT.
Heart Butte Indian Days, Heart Butte Blackfeet Nation.

Broadcasting to Browning for the first time in partnership with the Blackfeet Nation, and being welcomed to the Heart Butte Indian Days Celebration for the ribbon cutting of the new arbor, reaffirmed the importance of listening, showing up, and respecting the relationships that guide our work

Journalism in Action

Clockwise: Ellis Juhlin Blackfoot River Drainage. Shaylee Ragar, Wild Horse Sanctuary. Austin Amestoy with Ailsa Chang. Edward Obrien with Bernie Sanders. Gathering at the Capitol.
A collage of photos showing MTPR journalist at work in a variety of settings.
Clockwise from the top: Reporters Shaylee Ragar and Ellis Juhlin. Shaylee Ragar with State Sen. Susan Weber. Reporter Aaron Bolton on a submarine on Flathead Lake. All Things Considered host Elinor Smith. Reporter Victoria Traxler in an airplane.

Our journalists traveled thousands of miles this year covering wildfires, schools, health care, tribal communities, local culture, and the arts. Every story begins with someone willing to share what matters.

With a team of nine dedicated reporters, our journalism reflects the issues our communities care about most. Their reporting travels across Montana and occasionally to national airwaves, carrying the perspectives and experiences of our neighbors with it.

Arts & Voices

Studio sessions, musicians, storytellers—the voices that make our airwaves feel like home.

Live from Studio B

A collage shows four photos of different musicians performing live at Montana Public Radio.
Clockwise from the top left: Riddy Arman, Regal Music Ensemble, Amit-Peled, Florence Lo Horgan Trio.

StoryCorps in Kalispell

A collage shows photos of people at a StoryCorps event in Kalispell, along with the StoryCorps mobile trailer.
Clockwise from the top left: NPR Story Corps Trailer in Kalispell, StoryCorps listening event, Local Family at listening event, closing presentation.

The Write Question

A collage of books featured on MTPR's The Write Question.

The Write Question partners with Montana's independent bookstores to amplify local and visiting authors. Through Lauren Korn's interviews and coordinated events at co-op member stores, we're connecting readers with writers across our state. It's one more way we celebrate Montana's literary community, and we're grateful to share these stories with you.

Community Support in a Defining Moment

A word cloud based on supportive messages sent to MTPR by donors. The word "Thank" shows prominently, dwarfing the other words.

When federal funding for public media was withdrawn nationwide, Montanans came together to ensure that independent, local journalism would remain strong.

The support of our members and donors not only sustained our mission but reaffirmed that public radio in Montana is built and protected by the people who value it most.

Looking Ahead

The past sixty years were shaped by your curiosity, your support, and your stories. We can’t wait for what comes next and we’re grateful to share the journey with you.
