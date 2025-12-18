A look back at MTPR's 60th year

60 Years of Montana Voices
For 60 years, Montana Public Radio has grown alongside the people and places of this state. This anniversary year celebrated everything we continue to build together. Here are some of the moments that shaped our 60th year.
Brewery Tour Celebrating 60 Years Together
Our 60th anniversary brewery tour took us across Montana to raise a glass with the listeners who make our work possible. At each stop, we were reminded that community happens where people gather—and that public radio thrives because you show up for it.
Music & Festivals
From the Montana Folk Festival to Red Ants Pants and summer gatherings statewide, we joined neighbors celebrating the music, talent, and creative spirit that define our communities.
Land & Heritage
Montanans come together around our landscapes and traditions. We’ve shared conversations with ranchers, conservationists, growers, and families exploring what stewardship means for the next generation.
Service, Tradition and Celebration
Broadcasting to Browning for the first time in partnership with the Blackfeet Nation, and being welcomed to the Heart Butte Indian Days Celebration for the ribbon cutting of the new arbor, reaffirmed the importance of listening, showing up, and respecting the relationships that guide our work
Journalism in Action
Our journalists traveled thousands of miles this year covering wildfires, schools, health care, tribal communities, local culture, and the arts. Every story begins with someone willing to share what matters.
With a team of nine dedicated reporters, our journalism reflects the issues our communities care about most. Their reporting travels across Montana and occasionally to national airwaves, carrying the perspectives and experiences of our neighbors with it.
Arts & Voices
Studio sessions, musicians, storytellers—the voices that make our airwaves feel like home.
Live from Studio B
StoryCorps in Kalispell
The Write Question
The Write Question partners with Montana's independent bookstores to amplify local and visiting authors. Through Lauren Korn's interviews and coordinated events at co-op member stores, we're connecting readers with writers across our state. It's one more way we celebrate Montana's literary community, and we're grateful to share these stories with you.
Community Support in a Defining Moment
When federal funding for public media was withdrawn nationwide, Montanans came together to ensure that independent, local journalism would remain strong.
The support of our members and donors not only sustained our mission but reaffirmed that public radio in Montana is built and protected by the people who value it most.
Looking Ahead
The past sixty years were shaped by your curiosity, your support, and your stories. We can’t wait for what comes next and we’re grateful to share the journey with you.