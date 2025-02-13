Thank you for celebrating our 60th with us!

Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate our 60th anniversary last week! It's always fun to see you all, and it's even better when there's music and cake. Every person here appreciates your support and encouraging words. Seeing how much you care is a reassuring reminder to us all that this service matters.

Thank you for making MTPR possible for the last 60 years. On to the next 60!

If you missed us, we can catch up during our brewery tour. We're visiting towns across western Montana and we look forward to seeing you there.