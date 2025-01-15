Let's meet up at a brewery near you!

Montana Public Radio is turning 60, and we’re celebrating all year long with a series of brewery stops across the state. We'd love to see you!

Meet MTPR staff, enjoy local brews and help celebrate our 60th anniversary.

Our first stop is at Philipsburg Brewing Co. We'll be there January 30th at 5 p.m.



Jan 30 — Philipsburg Brewing Co.

101 W Broadway, Philipsburg



Feb 20 — Mount Powell Tap Room

320 Main Street, Deer Lodge



March 06 - Butte Brewing Company

465 E Galena St, Butte

We'll be adding more stops to the tour. We hope to see you soon!