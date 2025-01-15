Let's meet up at a brewery near you!

© 2025 MTPR
Published January 15, 2025 at 10:11 AM MST
MTPR Brewery Tour. Help us celebrate our 60th anniversary. Jan. 30: Philipsburg Brewing Co. Feb. 20: Mount Powell Tap Room. March 06: Butte Brewing Company.

Montana Public Radio is turning 60, and we’re celebrating all year long with a series of brewery stops across the state. We'd love to see you!

Meet MTPR staff, enjoy local brews and help celebrate our 60th anniversary.

Our first stop is at Philipsburg Brewing Co. We'll be there January 30th at 5 p.m.

  • Jan 30 — Philipsburg Brewing Co.
    101 W Broadway, Philipsburg
  • Feb 20 — Mount Powell Tap Room
    320 Main Street, Deer Lodge
  • March 06 - Butte Brewing Company
    465 E Galena St, Butte

We'll be adding more stops to the tour. We hope to see you soon!
