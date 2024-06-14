Radio Drama Camp Day 3

MTPR Radio Drama Camp - Keith (Foley) Suta

We're thrilled to share another exciting update from our summer day camp. Today was Foley day, and it was filled with hands-on learning, creative expression, and lots of fun!

Morning Activities:

We started our day with some invigorating drama games, setting the stage for a day of creativity and collaboration.

Percussion and Foley Workshop:

Our Program Director, Michael Marsolek, treated us to a thrilling pallet of percussion sounds, and we were lucky to have a crash-course in Foley from our resident radio dramatist, Keith Suta. Campers were divided into two groups for some fantastic hands-on experiences:



Group with Michael: This group recorded various sounds and had a blast as Michael added fun effects to their voices, transforming their recordings into unique soundscapes.

Group with Keith: Keith's group got creative by improvising sound effects for a reading of Jack and the Beanstalk. Using his amazing arsenal of sound toys, campers brought the story to life with their imaginative Foley artistry.

After an exciting morning, we took a break to refuel and relax with lunch.

Voice Acting and Character Differentiation:

Post-lunch, we listened to a couple of radio dramas featuring a single voice actor portraying multiple characters. This led to an engaging discussion on how to manipulate our voices to differentiate characters, a skill that would come in handy for our next activity.

Recording "The Three Little Pigs":

We then broke off into groups to record our own versions of The Three Little Pigs, creatively managing to have fewer actors than there were parts. This challenge pushed our campers to use their newly learned voice manipulation techniques to portray multiple characters effectively.

Editing and Post-Production:

To wrap up the day, we returned to our editing and post-production intensive, putting the finishing touches on recordings from earlier in the week. It was wonderful to see our campers applying their skills and working diligently to perfect their projects.

Our campers' enthusiasm and creativity never cease to amaze us. We can't wait to see what they come up with next! Stay tuned for more updates from our summer camp adventures. And check out the day's work below:

Irene_Advertisement.mp3 Listen • 0:27

Irene+Goldie_ThreeLittlePigs.mp3 Listen • 0:44

Delaney+Lu_ThreeLittlePigs.mp3 Listen • 5:34