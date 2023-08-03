Join us for a night of story, song and conversation with David James Duncan

Join us for an extraordinary evening of story, song and conversation as we celebrate the publication of award-winning author (and Missoula resident!) David James Duncan's powerful new novel "Sun House"!

On Friday, Aug. 11, MTPR's Lauren Korn, host of The Write Question, and Justin Angle, host of A New Angle, will be speaking with David about his new novel, and singer-songwriter Jeffrey Foucault will be illustrating "Sun House" in music.

Missoula's Fact & Fiction Books will be selling pre-signed copies of "Sun House" in the lobby.

Join us for this incredible night of literature and music at 7 p.m. on August 11 at The Wilma in Missoula.

Get your tickets at logjampresents.com.