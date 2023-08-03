© 2023 MTPR
Arts & Life

Join us for a night of story, song and conversation with David James Duncan

Montana Public Radio | By Lauren Korn
Published August 3, 2023 at 3:47 AM MDT
A poster that reads "Montana Public Radio presents a celebration of the release of 'Sun House' by David James Duncan with music by Jeffrey Foucault." The event will be hosted at the Wilma in Missoula on Aug. 11. Doors open at 6 pm., show starts at 7 p.m.
Aug. 11 at the Wilma in Missoula. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.

Join us for an extraordinary evening of story, song and conversation as we celebrate the publication of award-winning author (and Missoula resident!) David James Duncan's powerful new novel "Sun House"!

On Friday, Aug. 11, MTPR's Lauren Korn, host of The Write Question, and Justin Angle, host of A New Angle, will be speaking with David about his new novel, and singer-songwriter Jeffrey Foucault will be illustrating "Sun House" in music.

Missoula's Fact & Fiction Books will be selling pre-signed copies of "Sun House" in the lobby.

Join us for this incredible night of literature and music at 7 p.m. on August 11 at The Wilma in Missoula.

Get your tickets at logjampresents.com.

Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now the host of Montana Public Radio’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
See stories by Lauren Korn
