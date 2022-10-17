Performing arts picks for the week of October 17, 2022

Hand-picked performing arts events around western Montana.



Join the Butte Symphony this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Mother Lode Theater in Butte! They open their 73rd season with the music of ‘Dance’ through the ages. Visit buttesymphony.org

Celebrate spooky season by watching Sweeney Todd The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. This show is put on by Whitefish Theater Company this Thursday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. Visit whitefishtheaterco.org.

The Mind of Po is being performed at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art in Great Falls this Thursday through Saturday. Get inside the mind of Edgar Allen Po while enjoying some Montana theater. Visit the-square.org.

Enjoy Mozart’s Requiem being performed by Helena Symphony at the Helena Civic Center. This performance is happening Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Visit helenasymphony.org.

The Addams Family will bring their presence to MCT Center for the Performing Arts in Missoula. This play has showtimes through October 30th. Visit mctinc.org.

Zootown Arts Community Center in Missoula has a plethora of events Wednesday through Sunday of this week. Visit zootownarts.org to dive into the amazing performances they have coming up!

Thank you so much for your support of the arts here in Montana. For more events head over to livelytimes.com