© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The words "Thank You" on a greeting card style image. The image is autumn-themed and has fallen leaves around the borders, and pumpkins in one corner.
Thank you for your support!
Thank you to everyone who donated, volunteered and sent words of support during fall pledge week. You make public radio possible! We're still tallying your donations and will be back soon with an update on the total.

Trump meets new prime minister and addresses U.S. troops in Japan

By Deepa Shivaram,
Michel Martin
Published October 28, 2025 at 2:59 AM MDT

President Trump addressed U.S. troops in Japan Tuesday and met the country's new prime minister, emphasizing his "peace through strength" message.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Deepa Shivaram
Deepa Shivaram is a multi-platform political reporter on NPR's Washington Desk.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information