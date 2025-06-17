© 2025 MTPR
The House has approved a proposal to eliminate $700 million in already-approved funding for public media. If enacted, it would strip essential services and could force rural stations off the air. The Senate will take up the bill next.

Surveying the shifting Middle East as conflict between Israel and Iran deepens

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 17, 2025 at 9:37 AM MDT

Iran and Israel launched fresh strikes as they entered a fifth day of conflict. Israel claims that it killed another senior Iranian military official in bombings. When pressed by reporters about the accelerating conflict, President Trump said that he was working on, “An end. A real end, not ceasefire. An end.”

We discuss what might happen next with Vali Nasr, Johns Hopkins professor of Middle East studies and international affairs.

