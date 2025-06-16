© 2025 MTPR
U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C.
From the Director: U.S. House votes to claw back public media funding
The House has approved a proposal to eliminate $700 million in already-approved funding for public media. If enacted, it would strip essential services and could force rural stations off the air. The Senate will take up the bill next.

What we know about the man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota lawmakers

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 16, 2025 at 9:59 AM MDT

Minnesota law enforcement authorities have arrested the man suspected in the killing of State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and the shootings of State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette. The suspect has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Minnesota Public Radio’s Matt Sepic.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

