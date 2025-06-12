© 2025 MTPR
U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C.
From the Director: U.S. House votes to claw back public media funding
The House has approved a proposal to eliminate $700 million in already-approved funding for public media. If enacted, it would strip essential services and could force rural stations off the air. The Senate will take up the bill next.

The best new albums out June 13

By Stephen Thompson,
Nate Chinen
Published June 12, 2025 at 10:01 PM MDT
A new timeless voice: Los Angeles singer-songwriter Annahstasia.
Ayomide Tejuoso
/
drink sum wtr
A new timeless voice: Los Angeles singer-songwriter Annahstasia.

It's Friday, and we're happy to report that a handful of truly great albums were released at midnight. Los Angeles singer-songwriter Annahstasia — who you may have seen as Kendrick Lamar's love interest in the video for his No.1 hit "luther" — blew us away with her blend of gravity and grace. Celebrated jazz guitarist Mary Halvorson — who won a MacArthur "genius" grant in 2019 — has a new album produced by Deerhoof's John Dieterich. Jazz harpist Brandee Younger might have hit a new career high with her new album, on which she plays Alice Coltrane's harp.

We get into those three and a few more on the June 13 episode of New Music Friday. Nate Chinen of Philadelphia public radio station WRTI joins host Stephen Thompson to share their favorite records of the week.

The Starting Five

Mary Halvorson.
Elena Olivo / Nonesuch
/
Nonesuch
Mary Halvorson.

Our hosts share the backstories and best songs from the following albums:

💿 Annahstasia, Tether (Stream)

  • Recommended If You Like: Tracey Chapman, Nick Drake

💿 Mary Halvorson, About Ghosts (Stream)

  • RIYL: Bill Frisell, Peter Bernstein

💿 Brandee Younger, Gadabout Season (Stream)

  • RIYL: Alice Coltrane, Shabaka Hutchings

💿 Joe Armon-Jones, All The Quiet (Part II) (Stream)

  • RIYL: Ezra Collective, Makaya McCraven

💿 The Cure, Mixes for a Lost World (Stream)

  • RIYL: The Cure, Orbital

New Music Friday is a feature of NPR's All Songs Considered podcast. Hear the discussion on the NPR App, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Lightning Round

Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell.
/ Candid Records
/
Candid Records
Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell.

Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

💿 AJ Tracey, Don't Die Before You're Dead

💿 Theo Croker, dream manifest

💿 Cosey Fanni Tutti, 2t2

💿 Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell, We Insist 2025!

💿 Ella Hanshaw, Ella Hanshaw's Black Book

Listen to each album's best songs on our New Music Friday playlists on Spotify and Apple, or wherever you stream music.

The Long List

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Maclay Heriot / p(doom)
/
p(doom)
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Rock/Alt/Indie

  • King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Phantom Island
  • Queens of the Stone Age, Alive in the Catacombs EP
  • Grateful Dead, Gratest Hits
  • Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts, Talkin to the Trees
  • Bloodshot Bill, So Fed Up!
  • Common Holly, Anything glass
  • Guy Blackman, Out of Sight
  • Jahnah Camille, My sunny oath! EP
  • Lipsticism, Wanted To Show You
  • Patrick Wolf, Crying The Neck
  • Puffer, Street Hassle
  • Self Improvement, Syndrome
  • Steve Queralt (of Ride), Swallow
  • WPTR, Redness and Swelling at the Injection Site

Country/Folk/Americana

  • Mister Romantic (John C. Reiilly), What's Not To Love?
  • Dierks Bentley, Broken Branches
  • Joseph Allred, Old Time Fantasias

Electronic/Out There

  • Lyra Pramuk, Hymnal
  • Adrian Sherwood, The Grand Designer EP
  • Dummy, Bubbelibrium DLC
  • Gabriel Brady, Day-blind
  • Polygonia, Dream Horizons
  • gyrofield, Suspension of Belief EP
  • Holden & Zimpel, The Universe Will Take Care Of You
  • Kate NV, Room for the Moon (Live)
  • LSDXOXO, DGTL ANML

Global

  • BALTHVS, Flesh and Soul EP
  • Buscabulla, Se Amaba Asi
  • V/A, Pōpoloheno: Songs Of Resilience And Joy
  • WITCH, SOGOLO

Jazz

  • Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap, Elemental
  • Brittany Davis, Black Thunder

Pop

  • Calum Hood, ORDER chaos ORDER
  • Mikayla Pasterfield, Heritage Listed EP
  • salem ilese, growing down
  • V/A, Smurfs (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
  • Van Morrison, Remembering Now

R&B/Soul

  • Maiya Blaney, A Room With A Door That Closes
  • Natanya, Feline's Return

Rap/Hip-Hop

  • Leikeli47, Lei keli ft 47 / For Promotional Use Only
  • EST Gee, My World
  • onefour, Look At Me Now
  • Lil Tecca, Dopamine
  • Cymarshall Law & Slimline Mutha, The Peaceful Warrior 2: Raw Self Expression
  • Yamê, ÉBĒM

Classical

  • Juri Seo, Obsolete Music

Credits

  • Host: Stephen Thompson
  • Guest: Nate Chinen, WRTI
  • Producer: Simon Rentner
  • Editor: Otis Hart
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Vice President, Music and Visuals: Keith Jenkins

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR News
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
Nate Chinen
[Copyright 2024 WRTI Your Classical and Jazz Source]
