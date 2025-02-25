Briefs: Teacher pay bill advances; Montana-made groceries

A bill to boost school budgets and raise teacher pay passes in the House

Austin Amestoy | Montana Public Radio

Lawmakers in the state House of Representatives this weekend passed a bill education leaders say will help schools recover from budgets hard-hit by inflation. The so-called STARS Act cleared the chamber with broad bipartisan support. The policy offers public schools part of $55 million in new funding — so long as new teachers make at least $41,000. Supporters say the bill will boost school budgets and raise the state’s lagging salaries for new teachers. A previous program aimed at raising teacher pay, the TEACH Act, has largely failed to make a widespread impact .

The bill will now be considered by lawmakers in the Senate.

Legislators gather support for a bill that supports Montana-made grocery store goods

Victoria Traxler | Montana Public Radio

Montana legislators are considering an effort to help more Montana products make it onto large grocery store shelves. Local vendors say they often struggle in the fight for chain store shelves.

Cascade County Dem. House Representative Jane Weber proposed the Montana Food First bill. It would exempt 50 percent of a grocer’s net income from Montana-produced products from state taxes.

Weber said the goal is to help local farmers and ranchers sell their products, and offer more to shoppers seeking Montana-based products. The bill passed through its second reading in the House on Monday with a vote of 59 to 41.