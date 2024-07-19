© 2024 MTPR
Montana Public Radio wildfire news
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Horse Gulch Fire evacuations lifted; Miller Peak Fire meeting set for Friday

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published July 19, 2024 at 11:25 AM MDT
A map depicting the Horse Gulch Fire's burn area as of the morning of July 19.
InciWeb
A map depicting the Horse Gulch Fire's burn area as of the morning of July 19.

Horse Gulch Fire — 5 miles south of York

Crews are making progress containing the Horse Gulch Fire burning north of Canyon Ferry Reservoir. The blaze grew to nearly 15,000 acres yesterday and reached 40% containment.

Most of the fire’s growth was planned as managers burned fuels along the fire line. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s office lifted all evacuation warnings for the fire Thursday night, and Canyon Ferry Road has reopened to through traffic.

A map depicting the Miller Peak Fire's burn area as of the morning of July 19.
InciWeb
A map depicting the Miller Peak Fire's burn area as of the morning of July 19.

Miller Peak Fire — 8 miles southeast of Missoula

The Miller Peak Fire grew to 2,124 acres and was 0% contained as of Friday morning.More than 400 personnel are working the fire.

Very light rainfall on Wednesday night provided slight relief to firefighters, who are conducting burnout operations on the northwestern edge of the fire. Conditions are expected to favor fire growth over the weekend, with extremely hot and dry conditions in the forecast.

A public meeting on the Miller Peak Fire is set for 7 p.m. Friday at the Lolo Elementary School gymnasium.

Hot and dry conditions have prompted Stage II fire restrictions on the Lolo National Forest. Camp and stove fires are now prohibited, as is smoking within three feet of flammable materials.
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
