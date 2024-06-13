Briefs: Tribal food processing; Endangered fish; New forest supervisor

Salish and Kootenai tribes awarded $7.7 million for local food processing facility

Ellis Juhlin | Montana Public Radio

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes have received federal funding to expand food processing capacity on the reservation.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded the tribes with a $7.7 million grant to build a meat processing facility on the Flathead Reservation. The facility will be able to process up to 25 animals a week, including bison, deer, elk, and tribally owned beef. Meat processed in the facility will be available for wholesale, retail and cultural purposes that can generate income for the area.

CSKT is one of eight tribal nations to receive funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to support Indigenous food systems and food sovereignty.

FWP reminds anglers to be aware of endangered species in local rivers

Elinor Smith | Montana Public Radio

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks reminds anglers planning to fish in eastern Montana to be aware of an endangered species found in the Missouri and Yellowstone rivers.

The pallid sturgeon has been on the endangered species list since the 1990s, and recent recovery efforts means an increased likelihood that Montanans encounter the fish. Pallid sturgeon can be found in tributaries such as the Marias, Milk, Powder and Tongue rivers.

If a pallid sturgeon is caught, the fish should be treated with extreme care and remain underwater at all times while any hooks are removed. Pallid sturgeons must be released as soon as possible when caught. FWP recommends that anglers should release any fish they believe to be a pallid sturgeon using an easy to remember catchphrase — “if you don’t know, let it go.”

Jeanna Miller appointed as Missoula County health officer

Edward O’Brien| Montana Public Radio

Missoula County Commissioners late last week appointed Jeanna Miller as the new county health officer. She will lead the state’s second largest public health department.

Miller has worked at Missoula Public Health for 17 years.

She currently manages its Environmental Health Division.

Miller has a master’s degree in public health from the University of Montana and certificate of public health management from the University of Washington.

Miller was part of Missoula’s incident command team during the COVID-19 pandemic. She replaces former health officer Damian Chase-Begay who left in February.

Maclay Bridge reopens following repairs

Edward O’Brien| Montana Public Radio

Missoula County reopened the Maclay Bridge west of Missoula on June 11th. The county closed the popular Target Range neighborhood bridge in late January due to significant structural concerns.

The Montana Department of Transportation determined it could no longer safely and reliably carry traffic, pedestrians and cyclists.

The repairs cost about $75,000, the bulk of which was footed by the state.

The one-lane bridge was placed at its current location in 1953. The repairs are not intended as a long-term fix. Construction on a new, replacement bridge upstream is tentatively slated to begin in 2026.

Matt Jedra hired as Custer Gallatin National Forest’s new supervisor

Edward O’Brien| Montana Public Radio

The Custer Gallatin National Forest announced Thursday it’s hired a new leader. Matt Jedra replaces former Forest Supervisor Mary Erickson who retired in December.

Jedra comes to the sprawling 3-million-acre Custer Gallatin from California’s Tahoe National Forest where he is currently the Deputy Forest Supervisor.

Jedra has worked as a forester for the Colorado State Forest Service and the Virginia Department of Forestry. He’s also worked for Yellowstone and Denali National Parks and has held District Ranger positions in California and Minnesota.

Jedra starts his new position in August.