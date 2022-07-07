Whitefish nonprofit hopes to advance affordable housing projects with new staff

A Whitefish-based nonprofit focused on affordable housing has received several donations to hire its first staff member. The nonprofit, Whitefish Housing, hopes that the donations will help push affordable housing projects across the finish line.

Whitefish Housing was a purely volunteer venture over the past two years, but the nonprofit has received about $100,000 in donations to hire an executive director. Board member Katie Williams hopes having a staff member on board will result in a large project that could bring up to 100 single and multi-family housing units on city land.

“The hope is we would potentially be able to build housing that is attainable for our community and for our workforce and community members,” Williams said.

The nonprofit is still working with the city to secure land for that project, Williams said. The organization hopes to break ground on 19 apartment units in the near future on a piece of land it’s already acquired.