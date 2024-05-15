-
The presumed frontrunners in the race are Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Gianforte, a former tech entrepreneur from Bozeman, and Democrat Ryan Busse, a political newcomer and former firearms industry executive from Kalispell.We’ve also got Libertarian Kaiser Lieb, who runs a comedy production company, Republican Rep. Tanner Smith, a legislator and construction business owner from Lakeside, and Democrat Jim Hunt, an attorney in Helena.
Montana lawmakers in 2025 will have to decide whether or not to reauthorize Medicaid expansion — the health coverage program that expanded Medicaid eligibility to more low-income adults. Montana’s next governor could have the final say given the executive power of the veto pen.