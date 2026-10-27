Living Sky Grains

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Thank you!
Thank you!
Thank you to everyone who donated, volunteered, sent words of encouragement or otherwise supported us during fall pledge week. You make Montana Public Radio possible!

Thanks to your generosity, we've raised $382,000 toward our $400,000 fall fundraising goal! We could not do this work without you and we are deeply grateful for your support.

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