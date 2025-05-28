Khloe Rausch

Search Query
Show Search
Listen
Schedule
Now Playing/Playlists
How to Listen
Podcasts & shows
Printable Schedule
Schedule
Now Playing/Playlists
How to Listen
Podcasts & shows
Printable Schedule
News
Montana News
NPR News
Politics
Wildfires
Environment
The Big Why
The Wide Open
Inside MTPR
Road Report
Weather
Code of Ethics
Montana News
NPR News
Politics
Wildfires
Environment
The Big Why
The Wide Open
Inside MTPR
Road Report
Weather
Code of Ethics
Culture
Arts & Life
Music
Kids
MTPR Live
Arts & Life
Music
Kids
MTPR Live
Podcasts & Shows
News
The Big Why
The Session
The Wide Open
The Write Question
Grounding
Fireline
Musician's Spotlight
Bold Women of Montana
A New Angle
Richest Hill
Threshold
More podcasts & shows
News
The Big Why
The Session
The Wide Open
The Write Question
Grounding
Fireline
Musician's Spotlight
Bold Women of Montana
A New Angle
Richest Hill
Threshold
More podcasts & shows
Support MTPR
Donate to Montana Public Radio
Give a Thank-You Gift
Volunteer At Montana Public Radio
Sponsorship Opportunities
MTPR License Plate
Guide to Giving
Donate Your Car
2022-2023 MTPR Sponsors
Donate to Montana Public Radio
Give a Thank-You Gift
Volunteer At Montana Public Radio
Sponsorship Opportunities
MTPR License Plate
Guide to Giving
Donate Your Car
2022-2023 MTPR Sponsors
Connect
Contact
People
Email Newsletters
facebook
instagram
flipboard
Contact
People
Email Newsletters
facebook
instagram
flipboard
Schedule
© 2025 MTPR
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
Montana Public Radio
All Streams
Listen
Schedule
Now Playing/Playlists
How to Listen
Podcasts & shows
Printable Schedule
Schedule
Now Playing/Playlists
How to Listen
Podcasts & shows
Printable Schedule
News
Montana News
NPR News
Politics
Wildfires
Environment
The Big Why
The Wide Open
Inside MTPR
Road Report
Weather
Code of Ethics
Montana News
NPR News
Politics
Wildfires
Environment
The Big Why
The Wide Open
Inside MTPR
Road Report
Weather
Code of Ethics
Culture
Arts & Life
Music
Kids
MTPR Live
Arts & Life
Music
Kids
MTPR Live
Podcasts & Shows
News
The Big Why
The Session
The Wide Open
The Write Question
Grounding
Fireline
Musician's Spotlight
Bold Women of Montana
A New Angle
Richest Hill
Threshold
More podcasts & shows
News
The Big Why
The Session
The Wide Open
The Write Question
Grounding
Fireline
Musician's Spotlight
Bold Women of Montana
A New Angle
Richest Hill
Threshold
More podcasts & shows
Support MTPR
Donate to Montana Public Radio
Give a Thank-You Gift
Volunteer At Montana Public Radio
Sponsorship Opportunities
MTPR License Plate
Guide to Giving
Donate Your Car
2022-2023 MTPR Sponsors
Donate to Montana Public Radio
Give a Thank-You Gift
Volunteer At Montana Public Radio
Sponsorship Opportunities
MTPR License Plate
Guide to Giving
Donate Your Car
2022-2023 MTPR Sponsors
Connect
Contact
People
Email Newsletters
facebook
instagram
flipboard
Contact
People
Email Newsletters
facebook
instagram
flipboard
Schedule
Khloe Rausch
Montana News
Frenchtown High School program gives students a head start on college
Austin Amestoy
Frenchtown High School is celebrating a first-of-its-kind milestone in Montana. Nearly two dozen seniors are graduating with a year’s worth of college under their belts.
Listen
•
2:13