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Destination Fort Benton
Montana News
New mural celebrates Fort Shaw Indian School Girls Basketball Team
Victoria Traxler
More than 100 years ago, the first women’s basketball team in Montana made history traveling around the state and the country. Now, the town of Fort Benton is honoring the team’s legacy with a new mural.
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