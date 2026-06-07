Fort Benton honors the 1904 Fort Shaw Indian School Girls Basketball Team, June 9th

For this episode of Front Row Center, Lauren Korn speaks with Shannon Walden, President of Destination Fort Benton. The two discuss a day of celebration in Fort Benton on Tuesday, June 9, 2026: The 1904 Fort Shaw Indian School Girls Basketball Team, champions at the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair, will be honored with a mural unveiling (the mural was painted by Billings-based artist Rilie Tanè); a historic site dedication; and number of opportunities to meet and hear Linda Peavy talk about her book, Full-Court Quest: The Girls from Fort Shaw Indian School, Basketball Champions of the World (University of Oklahoma Press, co-authored with Ursula Smith).

More information about the events on the 9th can be found below, or via the 1904 Fort Shaw Indian School Girls Basketball Team Facebook page. Watch the PBS documentary on the team, Playing for the World, produced by John Twiggs and Alison Perkins, here.