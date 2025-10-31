Charlotte Henson

What do Jaws, a three-year bike tour from Alaska to Argentina in the seventies and Missoula’s Adventure Cycling have in common? They’re all celebrating 50-year anniversaries, and they’re all connected to Montana.June and Greg Siple were the first cyclists to bike from Alaska to Argentina during the Hemistour Bicycling Expedition. The cascade from that three year tour changed biking in America. Listen for conversations with the Siples, Dan and Lys Burden – the Siples’ companions on the Hemistour – and Jessica Zephyrs, vice president of marketing and communication with Adventure Cycling.

Listen • 55:17