Candidate interviews

-
Mary Todd is a pastor and small business owner from Kalispell. In the Republican primary, she faces four opponents. Todd sat down with MTPR's Shaylee Ragar.
-
Al Olszewski is a Republican running for Montana's House District 01. Listen to his interview with MTPR's Shaylee Ragar here.
-
Cora Neumann is a public health expert who has worked for nonprofits most of her career. In the Democratic primary for U.S. House District 01 representing western Montana, she faces Tom Winter and Monica Tranel. Listen to Neumann's interview with MTPR’s Shaylee Ragar.
-
Monica Tranel is running in the Democratic primary for U.S. House District 01, representing western Montana. Tranel is a longtime attorney and a former Olympian. Listen to her interview with MTPR's Shaylee Rager.
-
Tom Winter is running in the Democratic primary for U.S. House District 01. Winter is a former state legislator from Missoula. Listen to his interview with MTPR's Shaylee Ragar.