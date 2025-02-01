© 2025 MTPR
Survey: What environmental reporting are you interested in?

Message from Ellis

We want to put your perspectives at the center of our reporting.

Environmental coverage can mean everything from policy and litigation, to on-the-ground impacts of a changing climate. We want to tell stories from specific places that help illustrate a bigger picture. We want to showcase potential solutions.

Things like:

  • Orphaned oil and gas well cleanup
  • Ranch to restaurant supply chains
  • Solar panels saving money for schools
  • Wildlife crossings under I-90

I am one person covering most of western/central Montana and I can't know everything. That's where you come in! Tell us what news coverage you'd like to see about the issues that fall into the expansive realm of environmental reporting.

Please complete this short survey to help shape our environmental coverage.

We won't use your name without your permission. We may use responses on air, online and in other stories we report as part of our ongoing coverage.

For news tips and other feedback, please email ellis.juhlin@mtpr.org

Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories. She worked at Utah Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio prior to joining MTPR, and in wildlife conservation before becoming a journalist. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University and is an average birder who wants you to keep your cat indoors. Her life is run by her three dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
Contact me