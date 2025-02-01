Survey: What environmental reporting are you interested in?

We want to put your perspectives at the center of our reporting.

Environmental coverage can mean everything from policy and litigation, to on-the-ground impacts of a changing climate. We want to tell stories from specific places that help illustrate a bigger picture. We want to showcase potential solutions.

Things like:



Orphaned oil and gas well cleanup

Ranch to restaurant supply chains

Solar panels saving money for schools

Wildlife crossings under I-90

I am one person covering most of western/central Montana and I can't know everything. That's where you come in! Tell us what news coverage you'd like to see about the issues that fall into the expansive realm of environmental reporting.

Please complete this short survey to help shape our environmental coverage.

We won't use your name without your permission. We may use responses on air, online and in other stories we report as part of our ongoing coverage.

For news tips and other feedback, please email ellis.juhlin@mtpr.org