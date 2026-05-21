Musician's Spotlight - The Last Revel

Multi-instrumentalists, songwriters and singers Lee Henke and Ryan Aker of the band The Last Revel join host John Floridis on this episode of Musician's Spotlight.

The band is based in the twin cities in Minnesota, but Lee and Ryan have deep Montana connections. We’ll talk in depth about their most recent recording “Gone For Good,” as well as the the group’s history and creative process …. They were playing over 200 shows a year and then took a purposeful hiatus for over two years before returning with a renewed vigor and sense of purpose that carries them up to the present.