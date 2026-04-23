Musician's Spotlight - Devon Gates

Bassist, singer and composer Devon Gates joins host John Floridis for conversation on this episode of Musician's Spotlight.

Recently named one of 2024’s Up and Comers of the Year (The New York City Jazz Record), she has recorded and performed with esteemed artists including Terri Lyne Carrington and Vijay Iyer, among others.

Devon also leads her own projects as a bandleader, collaborator, and composer, bringing her unique blend of jazz, chamber, and soul influences to New York, Japan, Italy, Mongolia, India, the UK, and more in recent years.

Devon talks about her earliest influences such as Broadway musicals, the Beatles and early Soul music before Ray Brown, Jaco Pasturias and particularly Esperanza Spalding inspired her to direct her developing passtion for music towards the bass. Her compostions include unique instrumental pairing such as including the oud in a jazz ensemble and performing frequently with just her basa and heartfelt, soaring vocals.

