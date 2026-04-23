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Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Devon Gates

By John Floridis
Published April 23, 2026 at 8:00 AM MDT
Devon Gates
Devon Gates
Devon Gates

Bassist, singer and composer Devon Gates joins host John Floridis for conversation on this episode of Musician's Spotlight.

Recently named one of 2024’s Up and Comers of the Year (The New York City Jazz Record), she has recorded and performed with esteemed artists including Terri Lyne Carrington and Vijay Iyer, among others.

Devon also leads her own projects as a bandleader, collaborator, and composer, bringing her unique blend of jazz, chamber, and soul influences to New York, Japan, Italy, Mongolia, India, the UK, and more in recent years.

Devon talks about her earliest influences such as Broadway musicals, the Beatles and early Soul music before Ray Brown, Jaco Pasturias and particularly Esperanza Spalding inspired her to direct her developing passtion for music towards the bass. Her compostions include unique instrumental pairing such as including the oud in a jazz ensemble and performing frequently with just her basa and heartfelt, soaring vocals.

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Musician's Spotlight Devon Gates
John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
See stories by John Floridis
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