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Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Biriba Union

By John Floridis
Published April 20, 2026 at 3:00 PM MDT
Biribà Union
Emily Walker Photography
Biribà Union

Host John Floridis is joined by cellist, vocalist and founding member of the group Biriba Union, a cross-cultural group combining South American, jazz, hip-hop, classical and folk traditions.

The group features Mike Block (cello, vocals), Christylez Bacon chris-styles (beatbox, guitar, rhymes) and Patricia Ligia from Uruguay (electric bass, vocals).

The trio met through the Silkroad Global Musician Workshop, initially bonding over their shared love of Brazilian music. They quickly began co-writing new music that draws on the freestyle theatrics of hip-hop and Go-go music; the effortless beauty of South American musical flavors and styles ; Western classical music touches and the earthiness of American roots music, and improvisational spontaneity.

The group is on a mission — to embody cultural acceptance and unification through music — but always with an infectious groove to hook audiences in.

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Musician's Spotlight Biriba Union
John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
See stories by John Floridis
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