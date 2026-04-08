Musician's Spotlight - Stephanie Chase

Violinist, arranger and educator Stephanie Chase joins host John Floridis on Musician's Spotlight this week.

Stephanie has appeared with over 170 orchestras that include the New York and Hong Kong Philharmonics and the Chicago, San Francisco, Atlanta and London Symphony Orchestras. She’s been a top medalist of the prestigious International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow and has performed concerts in twenty-five countries.

Stephanie grew up in a very musical family, with both parents well known symphonic musicians and had her first performance at the age of…two. The “(Boston Globe) praised the elegance, dexterity, rhythmic vitality and great imagination" in her playing.

Stephanie talks about growing up a child prodigy, a daughter of two professional musicians and giving her first performance at age two. She studied abroad in Belgium before her career took off with her achievements a the Tchaikovsky Competition. She has recorded numerous albums of more standard repertoire as well as more adventurous pieces by lesser know composers.

As soloist, she has performed in twenty-five countries with over one hundred and seventy orchestras that include the New York Philharmonic, the London Symphony Orchestra, the Chicago Symphony, the Hong Kong Philharmonic, the San Francisco Symphony, the American Classical Orchestra, and the Atlanta Symphony, among many others. Her active repertoire features over 50 concertos[8] and she has soloed in collaboration with conductors that include Zubin Mehta, Leonard Slatkin, Herbert Blomstedt, Frans Brüggen, Marin Alsop, Roy Goodman, Hugh Wolff and Stanislaw Skrowaczewski.

During this interview Stephanie shares about a particularly memorable and important performance. Following the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, Chase was among the musicians who were invited to cross through National Guard security and perform for the rescue and recovery workers in St. Paul's Chapel, which was used as a relief center.