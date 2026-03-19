Musician's Spotlight - Joanie Madden

One of the most distinguished Irish American musicians in the world, flutist, whistle player, educator, and song interpreter Joanie Madden joins host John Floridis. Joanie is known primarily as the founder and driving force behind Cherish the Ladies, the first renowned all female Irish music group in the U.S.

Born in the Bronx, NY to Irish immigrant musician parents, Joanie found her own path becoming an all Ireland National Champion flutist . Soon after she founded Cherish The Ladies, releasing over 20 albums and touring North and South America, the UK, Europe, New Zealand and Australia.

Joanie is also National Heritage Fellowship recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and a awarded by the National Endowment for the Arts,