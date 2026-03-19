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Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Joanie Madden

By John Floridis
Published March 19, 2026 at 10:35 AM MDT
Joanie Madden plays the flute while standing in front of a microphone. The stage background is blue and smokey.
Alistair Cassidy
Joanie Madden

One of the most distinguished Irish American musicians in the world, flutist, whistle player, educator, and song interpreter Joanie Madden joins host John Floridis. Joanie is known primarily as the founder and driving force behind Cherish the Ladies, the first renowned all female Irish music group in the U.S.

Born in the Bronx, NY to Irish immigrant musician parents, Joanie found her own path becoming an all Ireland National Champion flutist . Soon after she founded Cherish The Ladies, releasing over 20 albums and touring North and South America, the UK, Europe, New Zealand and Australia.

Joanie is also National Heritage Fellowship recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and a awarded by the National Endowment for the Arts,

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Musician's Spotlight Joanie Madden
John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
See stories by John Floridis
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