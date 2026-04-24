Sing About It!: Talkin’ songs with Missoula Sings’ Barron Peper and Julia Malich

For this episode of Front Row Center, host Lauren Korn is in the studio with Barron Peper and Julia Malich of Missoula Sings to chat about “Sing About It!,” an uplifting community song gathering led by internationally acclaimed vocal activist, Melanie DeMore.

From the press release:

Missoula Sings hosts free, 90-minute public song gathering on April 26 to foster connection and city-wide resilience.

Missoula Sings invites the public to Sing About It: An Uplifting Community Song Gathering on Sunday, April 26, 2026, from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. at Caras Park. This FREE, ALL-AGES event features internationally acclaimed vocal activist and community organizer Melanie DeMore, alongside Bellingham-based song leader Brian “Yam” Dwyer.

Unlike a traditional concert, “Sing About It” is entirely participatory. There is no stage-audience divide; instead, DeMore leads the crowd through accessible songs rooted in gospel, folk, and freedom traditions. No musical experience, registration, or “perfect pitch” is required. “Melanie DeMore has spent more than three decades using song as a tool for community building and collective healing,” said Missoula Sings founder, Barron Peper. “As an internationally acclaimed vocal activist, she brings a unique ability to turn a crowd of strangers into a unified community. We want to provide a heart-centered space in the center of our city where people can find common ground through the simple, powerful act of singing together.”

Also noteworthy, from Missoula Sings:

Join longtime friends, neighbors, community singers and cosmic co-pilots Brian ‘Yam’ Dwyer and Thomas Promise (Bellingham, WA) as they welcome participants to collectively explore the ancient art of song divination a.k.a. ‘song catching’ in the context of everyday life.



“Becoming Music: A Song Divination Workshop”

Saturday, April 25th; 1:00-3:30 p.m.

Spirit of Peace; Downtown Missoula, MT

Register for this workshop here.

About Missoula Sings:

Missoula Sings is a community song circle where members learn simple songs by ear. Founded by Barron Peper, the organization has grown into a 500+ person community dedicated to the belief that connection and song are every person’s birthright. In addition to regular local circles, Missoula Sings will host the first annual Montana Sings Campout on July 11–12, 2026, in St. Ignatius.