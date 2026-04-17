Dolce Canto celebrates 25 years of music-making with concerts, commissioned piece

Front Row Center host Lauren Korn speaks with David Edmonds, Director of Choral Studies at the University of New Mexico and the Artistic Director of Missoula’s Dolce Canto, which is celebrating 25 years of performing in Montana—and beyond!

The ensemble will be performing two concerts for their 25th anniversary, both with guest pianist Mac Merchant: The first in Helena on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church—that’s happening at 3PM; and the second in Missoula on Sunday, April 26th, at St. Francis Xavier Church at 3PM. For tickets to these events, head to dolcecanto.org.

Note: The Helena concert will also feature two other choirs, Capital High School’s Saturday Children’s Choir and Helena High School’s Starlighters.

From their website:

This special program features the world premiere of “The Gift to Sing,” a newly commissioned work by renowned composer Kile Smith, written especially for Dolce Canto and debuting at this performance.

The concert weaves together beloved selections from our past with music that looks boldly toward the future, reflecting both where we have been and where we are going. This anniversary celebration is not only a milestone, but a reaffirmation of the joy, meaning, and shared experience of choral singing.